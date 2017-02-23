Dan Harmon to Play Dan Harmon on Ken Jeong’s ‘Dr. Ken’

Harmon is Jeong's latest "Community" pal to make the trek to "Dr. Ken," following Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs and others.

Art continues to imitate life on “Dr. Ken.” The show, loosely based on Ken Jeong’s pre-fame life as a doctor, has booked “Community” creator Dan Harmon to play himself in an upcoming episode.

In the Season 2 finale of “Dr. Ken,” titled “Ken’s Big Audition,” Harmon will appear as the creator of a new TV comedy set at a community college. Harmon’s character sees Ken perform stand-up at an open mic and invites him to audition for a part on his show.

It’s the continuation of a storyline that popped up at the end of Season 1, when Dr. Ken – much like the real Ken Jeong – performed stand-up at the Laugh Factory and attracted interest from a manager to represent him. On the show, Dr. Ken decided to stick with medicine; in real life, Jeong went on to stardom via “Knocked Up,” “The Hangover,” and, of course, “Community.”

Harmon is the latest Greendale alum to show up on “Dr. Ken,” following Jeong’s former “Community” co-stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Gillian Jacobs, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Next, Jonathan Banks shows up in the episode “Ken’s Old Professor,” airing on March 10th.

“Dr. Ken” airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Harmon’s episode is currently slated for Friday, March 31.

