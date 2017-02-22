Daniel Clowes Says He’s Forgiven Shia LaBeouf, and Donald Trump Is the Reason Why

Maybe he really won't divide us.

If you don’t know David Clowes from his graphic novels, like “Ghost World” and “David Boring,” you might remember hearing his name when Shia LaBeouf was accused of plagiarizing him four years ago. In a new Daily Beast interview, Clowes says he’s forgiven the actor-turned–installation artist — at least for now. The cause of his softened feelings? The fact that they’re both opposed to Donald Trump.

LaBeouf’s most recent installation, HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US, is a 24/7/365 live-stream planned to last the entirety of Trump’s first term. Originally set up in front of New York’s Museum of the Moving Image, it’s now being relocated to the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico after MOMI decided that too many conflicts had broken out at the contentious space.

Though “being anti-Trump is in and of itself enough to bond people together,” according to the Daily Beast article, Clowes says “I look forward to the day we can go back to hating Shia LeBeouf.” Perhaps seeing “American Honey” will delay that process further?

