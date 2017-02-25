‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Joins Steve McQueen’s ‘Widows’ Alongside Viola Davis

The heist movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, and Elizabeth Debicki.

“Get Out” is taking the box office by storm this weekend, and the film’s breakout star Daniel Kaluuya has just signed on to another high-profile project. Kaluuya is joining Steve McQueen’s heist drama “Widows,” alongside a starry cast including Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, and Elizabeth Debicki, Deadline reports.

READ MORE: ‘Get Out’ Review: Jordan Peele’s Directorial Debut Is A Horror Movie Unafraid To Call Out Racist Bullshit — Sundance 2017

The film is based on of the 1983 British miniseries about a robbery gone wrong, in which the four thieves end up dead. It’s then up to their widows to finish the robbery. McQueen wrote the film adaptation alongside “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn.

Kaluuya is currently shooting Marvel’s “Black Panther,” while Davis’ “How to Get Away With Murder” just wrapped its third season. “Widows” will be Steve McQueen’s first feature since “12 Years a Slave.” He had previously been working on a show for HBO called “Codes of Conduct,” but the network passed on the project. The production company behind the show is currently trying to find a new home for the project.

Watch Kaluuya fight for survival in the ‘Get Out’ trailer:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.