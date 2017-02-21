‘David Fincher & The Craft of Music Videos’ Goes Deep on the Filmmaker’s Rich Pop Video Career — Watch

The director of the music videos for "Vogue" and "Freedom" finally gets his due in this new video essay.

Plenty of film fans and hardened cinephiles are familiar with David Fincher’s filmography of award-winning dramas like “The Social Network,” “Fight Club,” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” but other non-super fans may overlook his storied history with pop music. A new video essay from Patrick H. Willems seeks to fix that by analyzing what exactly made Fincher, in the words of Willems, “one of the best pop music video directors of all time.”

The essay takes a deep dive into Fincher’s work on the videos for Madonna’s “Vogue,” Justin Timberlake’s “Suit and Tie,” and George Michael’s “Freedom.” Willems compares Fincher’s naturalized style to more mainstream pop videos, emphasizing the director’s rare talent for attention to detail, shooting choreography, and telling a story in a different medium.

For fans of the filmmaker, especially the ones who are well-versed in both his videos and movies, it’s a worthy tribute to Fincher’s ability to capture the feeling of pop music through his directing style. It’s also guaranteed to give anyone a new appreciation for how that would go on to influence the films we know and love.

And, as Willems notes, music videos are fun. Check out the video essay below.

