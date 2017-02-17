‘Dean’ Trailer: Demetri Martin Goes Looking for Love in Charming Tribeca Winner — Watch

A struggling artist comes to terms with life, love, and also Kevin Kline.

“First big thing in your life you’re never going to get over.”

Demetri Martin pulls triple duty on the Tribeca prize-winning feature “Dean,” in which the comedian not only stars as the eponymous Dean, but also writes and directs the feature. Martin’s first foray behind the camera won The Founders Awards for Best Narrative Feature at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and is now hitting theaters this summer, just in time to give audiences the kind of sweetly melancholic shot in the arm seasonal cinema rarely provides.

The film follows Dean, a Brooklyn illustrator reeling from the recent death of his mother, who embarks on a spontaneous trip to Los Angeles in hopes of kickstarting his life, sans sadsackness. But while Dean is (awkwardly) gallivanting around the left coast (and maybe even finding some very necessary romance along the way), his father (played by a just lovely Kevin Kline) is attempting to process his wife’s death in his own style, mostly consisting of lots of exercise and selling off the family home.

Those two grief-battling plans of action? Yeah, they don’t mesh so well, and the film attempts to chronicle how people process grief in very different ways, while still remaining fun and light (we promise).

The film also stars Gillian Jacobs, Mary Steenburgen, Reid Scott, Rory Scovel, Christine Woods, Ginger Gonzaga, Peter Scolari and Briga Heelan.

Complete with adorably awkward drawings and at least one horrifically embarrassing party scene, the first trailer from “Dean” is delightfully representative of Martin’s film. Check it out below.

“Dean” will hit theaters on June 2.

