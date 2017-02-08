Denzel Washington Is Serenaded by Teen Violinist Brianna Perez, the Subject of ‘Joe’s Violin’ — Watch

The two met during the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday.

During this year’s Oscar Nominees Luncheon, Denzel Washington met a very special and talented young woman: 14-year-old violinist Brianna Perez, the subject of the documentary short “Joe’s Violin.” Though anyone would be star-struck in the presence of the Academy Award winner, it was Denzel who ended up amazed at the teen’s great talent.

The two met poolside at the Beverly Hilton while giving interviews following the luncheon on Monday. Perez attended as the guest of “Joe’s Violin” director Kahane Cooperman, whose documentary is nominated this year.

After being introduced to each other, the “Fences” star/director, nominated for Best Actor this year, playfully asked Perez to play the violin for him. In exchange, the young artist would get to take of a photo with the acclaimed actor. Perez surprised everyone and amazed Denzel by playing a musical piece with the same violin that was donated by 91-year-old Holocaust survivor Joseph Feingold and given to her by her school, as seen in the film.

This was witnessed by other guests who immediately turned on their camera phones and captured the touching moment. After Perez finished playing, the two hugged and continued on talking about their shared experiences growing up in the Bronx and attending public schools.

“Joe’s Violin” chronicles how Perez’s life is changed after receiving the violin. Now, this special moment with Denzel Washington will definitely be a highlight in the life of this young woman. Watch the touching moment below.

