Derek Cianfrance Directs Fitness-Themed Super Bowl Commercial For Michelob Ultra

Director Derek Cianfrance released “The Light Between Oceans,” about a lighthouse keeper (Michael Fassbender) and his wife (Alicia Vikander) who raise a baby they rescue from a drifting rowing boat, last year to a tepid critical and box office response. Though he’s already lined up a new drama “Metalhead,” Cianfrance took time away from film to direct a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra. The advertisement “Our Bar” features people intensely working out and then later drinking Michelob Ultra together all set to the “Cheers” theme song. Watch the commercial below.

“We recognized that the social lives and beer-drinking occasions of the Michelob Ultra consumer extend beyond gathering at the bar or at home with friends,” said VP-Michelob UltraAzania Andrews in a press release. “Communities forming around fitness activities represent a new type of socializing. ‘Our Bar’ emphasizes that beer is a part of this new world, grounded in celebrating accomplishments.”

Cianfrance previously directed “Blue Valentine,” about a waning, contentious relationship starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, and “The Place Beyond the Pines,” about motorcycle stunt rider who robs banks to provide for his family. He also directed the sports documentary “Cagefighter,” about a group of mixed martial arts fighters before, during and after a Las Vegas title fight.

