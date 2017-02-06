Comedy Central’s ‘Detroiters’ Wants to Buy Detroit A Beer for Its Premiere

Get a round of beers on Comedy Central this Tuesday, February 7.

Detroit natives Sam Richardson of “Veep” and “SNL” alum Tim Robinson want to buy Detroit a beer. Or at least a beer at upwards of 20 select bars within the Detroit area. To celebrate the premiere of their upcoming show, Richardson and Robinson present their boozy offer in a new video showcasing their frenetic energy, urging viewers to get a free drink on them during the airing of the first episode.

The two bounce off each other with easy familiarity, denoting the friendship that’s spanned since their time in Detroit, when the pair met at Second City. Chronicling two small-time advertisers’ misadventures in Detroit, “Detroiters” pays a hefty homage to the city and its people. In a city that’s had its fair share of economic issues, with the ups and downs of the auto industry, the insistence of “Detroiters” filming in Detroit showcases significant loyalty to “the D.”

A fan favorite on Veep, Sam Richardson is continuing his comedic stride as he tackles a whole new persona, Sam Duvet, while Tim Robinson plays his brother-in-law and business partner, Tim Cramblin. Robinson’s “SNL” history comes into play with an assist from executive producers Jason Sudeikis (playing a recurring role as well) and Lorne Michaels. Check out the video offer below, and make sure to have a beer handy for the “Detroiters” premiere Tuesday, Feb. 7.

