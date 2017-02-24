‘Detroiters’ Exclusive: Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson Try to Stay Positive When a Pitch Goes Wrong – Watch

For Tim and Sam, a pitch gone bad is one thing, but to insult their singing is too tough to take.

Three episodes in and “Detroiters” is hitting its stride in the easy back-and-forth relationship of leads Tim and Sam. Played by Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, the new Comedy Central series tracks a pair of friends who work together at a marketing company in Detroit.

While last week’s episode zeroed in on personal issues — with Sam and his struggle to find a significant other in the forefront — the upcoming episode “Deveroux Wigs” jumps back into the professional side of things. The episode centers on Tim and Sam trying to book an actor for a jingle, in which they’ll undoubtedly dig themselves deeper into whatever hole they find themselves in.

READ MORE: ‘Detroiters’ Review: Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson are Merry Mad Men in Sweet Ode to the Motor City

Tim and Sam will surely up the stakes in way that’ll keep us on our toes, much like last week’s incomparable “that’s all I am?!” speech. In this exclusive clip from “Deveroux Wigs,” Tim and Sam have to face the sad truth that perhaps their singing voices aren’t as impressive as they think.

Check out the clip below, as Tim and Sam console each other unable to accept the criticism, and watch “Detroiters” on Comedy Central every Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

