‘Captain Fantastic’ Director Matt Ross Jumps to Big-Budget Sci-Fi Mystery ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow’

The crew of directors making the jump from indie to studio blockbuster just gained one more member.

Matt Ross, the actor-turned-writer-director behind last year’s award season wild card “Captain Fantastic” (whose star Viggo Mortensen is nominated for an Oscar) is set to direct another story about life off the grid, an adaptation of Tom Sweterlitsch’s 2014 novel “Tomorrow and Tomorrow.” The novel follows a survivor of a debilitating attack on Pittsburgh who endeavors to recreate the city in digital form. Along the way, he discovers a mystery that challenges what he knows about the world he’s trying to bring back.

No cast or screenwriter has been announced at this point. Some audiences may know Ross best in his on-screen role as Gavin Belson on the HBO series “Silicon Valley,” but as he told IndieWire last year, his desired career path is in the director’s chair. “Television has allowed me to not take on directing jobs I don’t want to take,” he said back in July.

While Ross is making the jump to a major studio film with “Tomorrow and Tomorrow” for TriStar, he’s still working with his longtime producing partner Lynette Howell Taylor. (Entertainment 360 and Mark Gordon are also on board as producers.) In a statement, Ross explained his early goals for the film: “I hope to examine, following the book’s lead, the degree to which our lives are enhanced, and deeply compromised, by the technology that is already an inseparable part of our daily existence.”

