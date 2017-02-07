‘Django’ Exclusive Clip: Berlinale 2017 Opening Night Film Follows The French Jazz Guitarist’s Escape From Nazis

The film makes its world premiere on on Thursday, February 9.

This past January, the 2017 Berlin Film Festival announced that its opening night film would be the world premiere of Etienne Comar’s “Django,” about famous French jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt and his struggles in German-occupied Paris. Now, ahead of opening night this Thursday, watch an exclusive clip from “Django” below.

Set in France in 1943, Django Reinhardt delights Parisian audiences with his music despite numerous Romany people finding themselves the target of persecution and death from the the Nazi occupation forces. Though Reinhardt believes himself to be safe, soon Nazi propaganda agents demand he tour Germany in order to counteract the influence of “negro music” from the United States. When he refuses, he goes on the run with his pregnant wife and his mother only to find the Nazis are on his trail.

This is Comar’s debut feature film. He has primarily worked as a producer and has produced such work as the Oscar-nominated “Timbuktu” and the BAFTA-nominated “Of Gods and Men.” He also co-wrote and produced the films “My King” and “Haute Cuisine.”

“Django” premieres at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. For additional screenings, visit the official Berlinale website. The festival runs from February 9 through Sunday, February 19.

