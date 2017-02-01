‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Thinks Olivia Colman Could Be the Next Doctor

The two are co-stars on "Broadchurch."

Having worked with her on “Broadchurch,” David Tennant is even more aware of how talented Olivia Colman is than most. (The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is onboard, having just given the actress a Golden Globe for her performance in AMC’s miniseries “The Night Manager.” Now that Peter Capaldi is stepping down as the Doctor on “Doctor Who,” Tennant — who himself played the character from 2005–2010 — is recommending his co-star for the job.

“Olivia would clearly be a magnificent choice,” he told the Evening Standard in a recent interview. “If you have the right people telling the right stories then it’s absolutely a possibility.” All 12 thespians who’ve played the Doctor over the last 54 years have been men, of course, but until last year every Ghostbuster was a man, too, so anything’s possible.

Capaldi is still the Doctor until this year’s Christmas special airs, but bookies are already taking odds on who might succeed him — and Colman is in the lead with 8-1 odds. Also appearing on the list are Richard Ayoade, James Norton, Reece Shearsmith and Ben Whishaw. The third and final season of “Broadchurch,” meanwhile, begins in the UK this month.

