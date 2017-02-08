‘Dog Wick’: John Wick Parody Sees Keanu Reeves’ Pup Seeking Revenge – Watch

Don't mess with John Wick's best friend.

The roles have been reversed in a new “John Wick” parody, created by Youtubers RocketJump.

The spoof, titled “Dog Wick,” is a play on the 2014 action film and imagines what would happen if Keanu Reeves’ character and his beloved dog switched roles and the pup sought revenge.

The video begins with the dog walking up John and playing fetch. Then, during the middle of the night, a group of mobsters break into their home and shoot John right in front of his canine – a mistake that they will soon regret.

“You killed John Wick’s dog’s human,” the mob boss tells his guys. “And that human was John Wick.”

The video then goes on to show the dog calling the mobster and digging up its guns. When they try to come assassinate him (or her), the pup shoots everyone and takes them down.

The video was created to promote the “John Wick” sequel, which sees Wick come out of retirement once again to stop a former associate from taking control of an international assassins’ guild.

“John Wick: Chapter 2,” directed by Chad Stahelski, arrives in theaters this Friday, February 10.

Check out the parody below.

