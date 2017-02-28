Donald Trump Takes Credit for Oscar’s Epic Mix-Up and Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Pulled Out the Race Card’ for Ratings

The President said the Academy Awards "didn't feel like a very glamorous evening."

Donald Trump has weighed in on the Oscars. In an interview with Breitbart News, the President takes credit for Sunday’s epic Academy Award mistake that caused Warren Beatty to announce “La La Land” as the winner for Best Picture instead of “Moonlight.”

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” the President said. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Moreover, in an interview on Fox & Friends, which aired on Tuesday, Trump addressed the comments made by the Oscar emcee, Jimmy Kimmel, who said during his opening monologue: “Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to Donald Trump, I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone. Thanks to him!”

“Look, it just seems like the other side, whenever they’re losing badly, they always pull out the race card,” Trump said on the morning news show. “I’ve watched it for years. I watched it against Ronald Reagan, I’ve watched it against so many other people. And they always like pulling out the race card. In fact, I did much better than many other … Republicans in the last election. I did much better with Hispanics, I did much better with African Americans.”

Until now, Trump had remained uncharacteristically silent about this year’s Academy Awards. Even when Kimmel posted a Tweet directed at him during the live broadcast, the President did not respond. “We are more than two hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted at us once. I’m starting to get worried about him,” Kimmel said from the Oscar’s stage before posting the Tweet.

Within just hours, Kimmel’s Tweet had already earned nearly 230,000 retweets, and more than 400,000 likes. The host then sent a Tweet directly to Trump with the hashtag #MerylSaysHi, and still the President did not respond. But now, he has finally put in his two cents.

