Will Donald Trump Watch the Oscars for a ‘Meryl Streep Kind of Moment?’ Sean Spicer Says No

Other than a lot of awards going to “La La Land,” another certainty at this weekend’s Oscar ceremony is a lot of jokes (and criticisms) being directed toward Donald Trump. Asked whether the president will be watching for “a Meryl Streep kind of moment,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said earlier today that he expects not. Given Spicer’s unblemished track record regarding the truth — to say nothing of Trump’s habit of watching coverage of himself on TV — we can rest assured that it’s absolutely the case.

The question, posed by Debra Saunders of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, referred to Streep’s fierce criticism of Trump while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at last month’s Golden Globes. The actress never mentioned him by name during her speech, but her excoriating comments were clearly directed at him.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

“I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions,” Spicer responded when he asked why moments like Streep’s speech tend to happen. He also said that “I think the president will be hosting the Governors Ball that night,” which means there’s no chance Trump will send angry tweets about the Academy Awards in the small hours of the night following the ceremony.

