‘Don’t Knock Twice’ Exclusive Clip: Katee Sackhoff and Lucy Boynton Fight off a Disturbed Witch

"Knock once to wake her from her bed, twice to raise her from the dead..." goes the urban legend.

In the new horror film “Don’t Knock Twice,” there’s a disturbing urban legend involving a child-stealing witch living in an abandoned house. “Knock once to wake her from her bed, twice to raise her from the dead…” goes the rhyme, but when troubled teen Chloe (Lucy Boynton) raps at the door one night, she has no idea the horror she’s about to unleash. She flees to the country home of her estranged mother (Katee Sackhoff) — a former addict turned famous artist — and must learn to trust her after many years in order to stop the demon stalking them. It co-stars Nick Moran (“Lock, Stock and Two Smocking Barrels”), Richard Mylan (“The Upside of Anger”), Pooneh Hajimohammadi (“Words with Gods”), Jordan Bolger (“Peaky Blinders”) and more. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

The film is directed by Caradog Jones. He previously directed the sci-fi drama “The Machine,” about UK scientists who construct a sentient robot to combat a war against China, and “Little White Lies,” about a racial generational conflict in modern day Wales. It’s written by Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler, who are best known for writing children’s shows like “Thomas and Friends” and “Peter Rabbit” as well as the horror film “Howl.”

“Don’t Knock Twice” opens in theaters, VOD and HD Digital on February 3, courtesy of IFC Midnight.

