‘Doubt’ Producers on Their Show’s Transgender Breakthrough – IndieWire’s TURN IT ON Podcast

Creators Tony Phelan and Joan Rater on how their transgender son inspired them to cast Laverne Cox on the new CBS legal drama, alongside Katherine Heigl and Elliott Gould. Plus: A roundup of the week's new shows.

Having spent years as writer/producers on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Tony Phelan and Joan Rater wanted to do something a bit different for their next show – so they turned to law. “Doubt,” their new CBS legal drama, stars Katherine Heigl as the driving force behind a firm that specializes in legal defense.

The show also stars Elliot Gould, Dule Hill and Laverne Cox, who is now the first transgender series regular on a broadcast TV show. As a matter of fact, Cox’s character even has one of the show’s central romantic storylines of the show’s freshman season.

Turn It On recently sat down with Phelan and Rater, and the married couple shared how they were inspired by their transgender son, who transitioned a few years ago, in creating Cox’s character.

They also explained some of the lessons they learned working with Shonda Rhimes on “Grey’s Anatomy” and how they also wanted “Doubt” to balance its dramatic legal moments with some lighthearted ones. Plus: There’s a secret to a successful marriage as co-workers – and it involves driving separate cars.

“Doubt” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Also in this episode: IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers and senior editor Hanh Nguyen take us through the week’s big premieres, including “Planet Earth II,” “Big Little Lies” and more.

