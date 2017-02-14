‘Drifter’ Exclusive Clip: A Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland Gets Tense and Creepy in Cannibal Thriller — Watch

This clip may give you nightmares.

No one is safe in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Chris von Hoffmann’s upcoming “Drifter.” Seriously, no one. In von Hoffmann’s first feature film, two brothers find themselves crossing paths with a family of psychotic cannibals when they get stuck in a desolate town at the end of the world. Relatable.

READ MORE: Film Acquisition Rundown: Bleecker Street Picks Up ‘Megan Leavey,’ Imagination Worldwide Buys ‘Paint It Black’ and More

In our exclusive clip, things are appropriately mysterious and terrifying as Vijah (Monique Rosario) is forced by the head cannibal in charge, Latos (Anthony Ficco), to tie Miles (Aria Emory) down to a couch and then watch, terrified, as his brother is thrown in the middle of what looks to be a large dirt circle made of garbage. They’re both bruised and bloodied, and von Hoffmann doesn’t make it easy on the audience by cutting away, but instead he stretches out every last arduous, creepy second.

Coupled with screeching music, try not to feel thoroughly unsettled by the end of the scene.

READ MORE: ‘Raw’ Red Band Trailer: A Teenage Girl Craves Human Flesh in Gruesome Cannibal Horror Film

The film also stars Drew Harwood, James McCabe, and Rebecca Fraiser. Check out the clip below.

It is set to be released in select theaters on February 24 and VOD on February 28.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.