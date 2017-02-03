Elizabeth Banks Directs Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’

The "Pitch Perfect 2" director will make her Super Bowl debut this Sunday, February 5.

In 2015, actress Elizabeth Banks made her feature-length film debut with “Pitch Perfect 2,” the musical comedy sequel starring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson. The film was a huge commercial success, garnering $287.5 million against a $29 million dollar budget. Soon, Banks will direct the reboot of the film adaptation of “Charlie’s Angels,” but before then she’s directing a Super Bowl commercial for Persil ProClean. The commercial will feature Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” best known as the host of the PBS children’s science show of the same name from 1993-1998, as well as the brand’s spokesperson Peter Hermann. Watch a teaser for the commercial below.

Banks is best known for a variety of film and TV roles across her 20-year career. She has appeared in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, the “Hunger Games” series, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Magic Mike XXL” and more. She was nominated twice for a Best Guest Actress Emmy for her performance as Avery Jessup on “30 Rock” and once for Sal on “Modern Family.” She garnered critical acclaim for her film performances in Oliver Stone’s “W.” and Bill Pohlad’s “Love & Mercy,” playing Laura Bush and Melinda Ledbetter, respectively.

The Super Bowl will air Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

