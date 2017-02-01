Emma Stone and Jonah Hill’s New Netflix Series ‘Maniac’ Gets Production Start Date

All 10 episodes of the series will be directed by Cary Fukunaga, his first project since "Beasts of No Nation."

Since the release of his film “Beasts of No Nation” in 2015, director Cary Fukunaga has been attached to a few different projects but all of them haven’t quite worked out. He was set to write and direct the new film version of Stephen King’s “It,” but Fukunaga left the project three weeks before production was supposed to begin citing creative differences. He was then going to direct the TNT series “The Alienist,” based upon Caleb Carr’s best selling novel, but was replaced by Jakob Verbruggen due to scheduling conflicts. But now, Fukunaga’s next project for Netflix “Maniac” has a definitive start date for this fall.

Based on a 2014 Norwegian series by the same name, “Maniac” follows two characters in a mental hospital who escape into their own fantasy worlds. The 10-episode series will star Emma Stone (“La La Land”) and Jonah Hill (“Moneyball”) and will be written by Patrick Somerville, author of the novels “The Cradle” and “The Bright River.” Production will begin on August 15 in New York City.

Fukunaga is best known for directing the entire first season of the HBO series “True Detective” along with the films “Sin Nombre,” about a young Honduran girl and a Mexican gangster who journey across the American border, and the 2011 adaptation of “Jane Eyre.”

Principal photography of “Maniac” is set to be finished in November.

