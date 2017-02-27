Emma Stone Wins Oscar For Best Actress

Stone earned her first Academy Award for her performance in "La La Land."

Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress at Sunday’s Academy Awards, for her performance in Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land.” The award was Stone’s second Oscar nomination and first win.

“To the women in this category….you were all so extraordinary and I look up to you and admire you more than I could put into words,” Stone said after receiving her award. “I realize that a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity and so I want to thank Damien Chazelle for the opportunity to be part of a project that was so special and once in a lifetime.”

“La La Land” entered the night with a record-tying 14 nominations, including Best Director, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Original Screenplay.

Stone’s fellow nominees were Isabelle Huppert for “Elle,” Ruth Negga for “Loving,” Natalie Portman for “Jackie” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

