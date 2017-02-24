TV Academy Adds Music Supervisor, Reality Casting Emmy Categories; Restructures Interactive Awards

As Emmy season kicks off (yep, you read that right), the Television Academy makes a handful of tweaks to this year's categories.

The Television Academy isn’t making any sweeping changes to its awards structure this year, instead making just a few tweaks and a handful of additions.

Among the changes: New categories have been added for Outstanding Music Supervision, honoring the people who oversee the song choices on TV series; and Outstanding Casting in a Reality Series, recognizing the casting directors who identify the participants Who Are Here For The Right Reasons or who Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends. (That category will include eligibility structured, unstructured or competition reality programs – which means the people who cast the “Dancing with the Stars” contestants might face off with the people who manage to keep finding more “Real Housewives.”)

Other changes include splitting the Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series into two: For hour series and half-hour series.

And the Academy has adjusted its lineup of interactive media awards into these categories:

• Outstanding Interactive Program (Existing category award)

• Outstanding Original Interactive Program (New category award)

• Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program (New category award)

• Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program (New category award)

• Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming (New juried award)

These minor tweaks are a departure from recent years, when the TV Academy has made much larger changes. But insiders said some often-discussed grand scale changes, such as expanding the top series categories to 10 nominees, were not brought forward in committee.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

