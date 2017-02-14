‘Everything, Everything’ Trailer: Amandla Stenberg Is Isolated from the Outside World in Stella Meghie’s New Romantic Drama

The film, based on Nicola Yoon’s 2015 novel of the same name, hits theaters May 19.

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for its upcoming romantic drama “Everything, Everything.” Directed by Stella Meghie, the film stars “The Hunger Games” actress Amandla Stenberg in the leading role. Watch the emotional trailer below.

Based on Nicola Yoon’s 2015 novel of the same name, “Everything, Everything” tells the story of Madeline Whittier (Stenberg), an 18-year-old who, due to an immunodeficiency disease, has been isolated from the outside world for almost her entire life. When a new boy named Olly (played by “Jurassic Park” actor Nick Robinson) moves right next door, they fall in love with each other and take on the obstacles that threaten their romance.

Since she is not allowed to leave her house or receive any visitors, the two can only see each other by gazing through their windows. They form a bond by talking on the phone and communicating via text message. Once Olly shows up in her life, Maddy is willing to risk everything in order to experience what is out in the real world with him.

The film also stars Ana de la Reguera (“Sun Belt Express”) and Anika Noni Rose (“Dreamgirls”).

“Everything, Everything” hist theaters May 19. Watch the trailer below.

