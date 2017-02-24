‘Fargo’ Season 3 Teaser: Santa Got Run Over By A Murder Weapon — Watch

Noah Hawley's critically acclaimed anthology series returns to FX on April 19 with a new murder mystery and a star-studded cast.

Noah Hawley is currently basking in the acclaim of his superhero drama “Legion,” which airs Wednesday nights on FX, but he’ll soon be returning to the world of strange accents, dark coincidences and bumbling murderers when the anthology series “Fargo” returns for Season 3 in April. It’s been well over a year since the series aired its last installment, which starred Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and earned a ton of Emmy nominations, so it’s clear fans are anxiously awaiting a third go around.

FX has released a new teaser for the season that is devoid of any characters and plot but full of that trademark “Fargo” dark comedy. What we do know about Season 3 is that it stars Ewan McGregor in a dual role as twins, plus Carrie Coon (as a sheriff she’s compared to Frances McDormand’s iconic role in the original film), Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg. This installment will also be set in 2010, a major time jump after last season’s 1979 setting.

The new teaser below suggests Season 3 will be set around Christmas, although nothing has been confirmed yet. We’ll have to wait a little bit longer until we get our first look at McGregor and company in action, but it’s still good to have the show’s twisted sense of humor back in our lives. “Fargo” Season 3 premieres April 19 on FX.

