‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ Clips: Watch Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange Square Off in FX’s Biographical Drama

Ryan Murphy's anthology series premieres March 5 on FX.

Behind the scenes of the the 1962 horror film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” was the well-publicized rivalry between two icons of Hollywood’s Golden Age: Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. FX is bringing that story to life with its anthology series “Feud: Bette and Joan,” starring Jessica Lange as Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Davis.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series, which was created by Ryan Murphy.

“Feud: Bette and Joan”, the first installment of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series, centers on the legendary rivalry between Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) during the filming of “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” and after filming ended. It explores how the two endured ageism, sexism, and misogyny while struggling to hang on to their careers.

The story goes that Davis allegedly kicked Crawford in the head while they were filming and actively campaigned against her when she was nominated for an Academy Award.

The cast includes Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson. Crawford and Davis fans will get to see the pair fight it out on March 5 when “Feud” premieres.

FX has released two teaser promos for the anthology series. Check them both out below.

“Fight”



“Stars”



