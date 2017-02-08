‘Feud: Bette and Joan’: Main Title Sequence for FX’s New Anthology Series Features a Cool Vintage Cartoon — Watch

The first installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series premieres March 5 on FX.

FX has released the main title sequence for its upcoming anthology series “Feud: Bette and Joan,” and it features a cool vintage cartoon. Check out the clip below.

Starring Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan” is the first installment of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series. The story follows the well-publicized rivalry between two iconic stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon), during the filming of the 1962 horror film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” and after production ended.

The clip shows how Crawford and Davis (portrayed as vintage cartoons) square off from the very beginning. The series “explores how the two endured ageism, sexism, and misogyny while struggling to hang on to their careers,” reads the official synopsis.

Other cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, Alfred Molina, Kathy Bates and Stanley Tucci. “Feud: Bette and Joan” premieres March 5th on FX. Check out the title sequence below.

