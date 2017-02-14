‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ Trailer: Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange Go at Each Other’s Throat in FX’s New Series

The star-studded Ryan Murphy project will debut on March 5.

FX has released the first full trailer for its upcoming original series “Feud: Bette and Joan,” starring Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange. Watch the clip below.

“Feud: Bette and Joan” is centered around the well-publicized rivalry between two iconic stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon), during the filming of the 1962 horror film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” and after production ended.

“There was never a rivalry like this. For a half a century they hated each other, and we loved them for it,” says Olivia de Havilland (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones), who appears as a talking head interstitial in the trailer.

Ryan Murphy’s anthology series features Alfred Molina as director Robert Aldrich and Stanley Tucci as predictably loathsome studio head Jack Warner. The mostly-female cast includes Kiernan Shipka as Bette’s daughter, Judy Davis as bloodthirsty journalist Hedda Hopper, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Alison Wright, and more.

Season one of “Feud: Bette and Joan” premieres March 5 on FX.

Watch the clip, titled “Naked Rancor,” below.

