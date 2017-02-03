Film Acquisition Rundown: The Weinstein Company Picks Up ‘Hampstead,’ Gravitas Ventures Buys ‘One Under the Sun’ and More

Keep up with the wild and wooly world of indie film acquisitions with our weekly Rundown of everything that’s been picked up around the globe.

-The Weinstein Company has acquired the distribution rights for the U.S. and Canada to director Joel Hopkins’s upcoming film “Hampstead.” Written by Robert Festinger, the film stars Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson and James Norton. The project was produced by Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae at Ecosse Films. “Hampstead” focuses on an American widow and her relationship with an unkempt man in the Heath whose lifestyle comes under siege by property developers.

“We’re thrilled to work with Robert Bernstein, Douglas Rae and the incredible Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson on this film,” TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement. “‘Hampstead’ is a great example of the power we all can have when we stand up for our beliefs and fight for the people and things we care most about, something that is especially important these days.”

-Gravitas Ventures has acquired the worldwide rights to the science fiction drama, “One Under the Sun.” The film will premiere in the U.S. on February 25. “One Under the Sun” follows an astronaut who is the only survivor of a catastrophic shuttle accident and emerges completely unscathed, with no memory of the event.

Produced by Sunny Vachher and directed by Vincent Tran and Riyaana Hartley, the film features Indian actress Pooja Batra in her first starring role and co-stars Gene Farber, Ava Cantrell and Michael Keeley. Marvel Comics legend, Stan Lee, noted that “One Under the Sun brings audiences on an emotional journey and challenges their notions of war.”

-Open Road Films has acquired the U.S. rights to the 3-D CGI animated family film “Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad” from Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Media Group. Directed by Aaron Woodley, the film follows a rag-tag group of inexperienced heroes who fight to prevent the sinister Doc Walrus from accelerating global warming and melting the arctic circle. The movie features the voices of Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, James Franco, Anjelica Huston and Omar Sy, and is directed by Aaron Woodley.

“The family film audience is hungry for quality product and we are very happy to serve up something fresh and topical with Arctic Justice,” Open Road CEO Tom Ortenberg said in a statement. Iervolino added that Ortenberg and Open Road “have a keen understanding of the audience that will love this film and are astute at reaching them in unique ways, resulting in great connectivity with viewers and a mutually beneficial relationship for our companies.”

-Area 23a has acquired the gothic thriller “Dig Two Graves,” and will release the film in theaters and on demand on March 24. Written and directed by Hunter Adams, the film stars Ted Levine, Samantha Isler, Danny Goldring, Troy Ruptash and Rachael Drummond. The supernatural thriller centers on a 13-year-old who loses her brother in a mysterious drowning accident and is soon visited by three moonshiners who offer to bring her brother back to life but at a grim cost.

“We are thrilled to be working with Hunter on this intense supernatural thriller and introducing his unique storytelling abilities to a mainstream audience,” Kirt Eftekhar co-founder of Area 23a said in a statement. “We look forward to continue our relationship with Hunter on future projects.”