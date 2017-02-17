Film Acquisition Rundown: HBO Picks Up ‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years,’ TWC Buys ‘Perfetti Sconosciuti’ and More

Keep up with the wild and wooly world of indie film acquisitions with our weekly Rundown of everything that’s been picked up around the globe.

Keep up with the wild and wooly world of indie film acquisitions with our weekly Rundown of everything that's been picked up around the globe.

– HBO has acquired the U.S. TV rights to “David Bowie: The Last Five Years,” directed and produced by Francis Whately. The film spotlights two critically acclaimed albums and the stage musical “Lazarus,” offering new insights into Bowie’s extraordinary creativity during the final five years of his life.

Featuring a wealth of rarely seen Bowie interviews, archival footage, audio from the recording sessions for “The Next Day” and “Blackstar,” and unprecedented access to Bowie’s closest friends and artistic collaborators, the film is a tribute to one of the greatest rock icons of all time.

– The Weinstein Company will acquire the English language remake rights to the Italian comedy “Perfetti Sconosciuti” (“Perfect Strangers”). The original Italian language film was produced by Medusa Film S.P.A and directed by Paolo Genovese, who wrote script with Rolando Ravello, Paolo Costella, Filippo Bologna and Paola Mammini.

The film is being produced by Gianni Nunnari, and TWC is in the midst of signing on additional producers. Fabrizio Lombardo brought the project to TWC and will executive produce with Rick Yorn. TWC is developing the script and has worldwide distribution rights for the adaptation.

– Sundance Selects has acquired The North American rights to Oliver Murray’s Bill Wyman documentary “The Quiet One.” Made in collaboration with the former founding member of the Rolling Stones, the film is a unique look at the highs and lows of Wyman’s career and will feature unseen film footage and photographs during his time with the band and throughout his life.

“The Quiet One” is being produced by Jamie Clark (“Shut Up and Play the Hits”) and Jennifer Corcoran of My Accomplice and Jason Bick (“20,000 Days on Earth”). Dan Braun of Submarine Entertainment will executive produce with archive production by James RM Hunt and Paul Bell of Dog and Duck Films (“Amy,” “Senna”).

– Abramorama has acquired the theatrical rights to “Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan,” the documentary about the prima ballerina. The Got The Shot Films production premiered at the New York Film Festival. The film was directed and produced by Linda Saffire and Adam Schlesinger.

“Restless Creature” will be released on May 24 at Film Forum and the Elinor Bunin Theater at Lincoln Center, with Los Angeles and other markets to follow. The film will also play at the Miami International Film Festival and Riverrun International Film Festival with more to be announced.

– Film Movement has acquired the rights to the Daniel Cross documentary “I Am the Blues” and has also acquired the North American rights to two German documentaries: Götz Shauder’s “Conduct! Every Move Counts,” and Tanja Cummings’ “Line 41.”

“I Am the Blues” is a nostalgic musical tour of the juke joints, back roads, and church halls of the Mississippi Delta that features recent Grammy-winner Bobby Rush. “Conduct! Every Move Counts” focuses on the prestigious and world-renowned Sir Georg Solti International Conductors’ Competition in Frankfurt, while “Line 41” follows a Holocaust survivor who returns to present-day Łodz to learn about the fate of the brother he lost contact with 70 years earlier.

– BOND/360 has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Chang-Yong Moon’s “Becoming Who I Was.” BOND/360 will premiere the documentary in New York in the fall, followed by a nationwide release on Bond’s new Karma Cinema label, followed by a digital, educational and DVD release later in the year.

The film follows Padma Angdu, who in a past life was a venerated Buddhist master. His village already treats him like a saint as a result. With its serene narrative approach, this documentary film, composed over a period of eight years, is ultimately a story of unconditional love between a young boy and his guardian.

– Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired the North American rights to writer-director George Bamber’s dark comedy “Kept Boy”. The film centers on interior designer and reality show star who has a knack for keeping beautiful things, like adonic Dennis, around his home. When Fairleigh gives Dennis the unthinkable ultimatum for his 30th birthday, to get a job or get out, Dennis goes from kept boy to lost man. Based on the novel of the same name by Robert Rodi, the film will be released on DVD and VOD in August.

– Shudder has picked up the U.S., Canada and U.K. rights to the Finnish slasher film, “Lake Bodom” ahead of its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Inspired by real life events, the film follows four teenagers on a pilgrimage to Lake Bodom, the site of a brutal killing of a group of teenagers in the 1960s, where they quickly find themselves repeating history.

Writer-director Taneli Mustonen’s film takes a confident dive into the slasher genre with graphic scenes, cutting wit, and thrilling twists. The film was nominated for three Finnish Film Awards including Best Film. “Lake Bodom” will be available to stream exclusively on Shudder from May 2017.

– Good Deed Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Ian MacAllister-McDonald’s directorial debut “Some Freaks,” which had its world premiere at the 2016 Fantasia Film Festival. Good Deed Entertainment will officially release the film in select theaters and on demand platforms August 4, 2017. Written and directed by MacAllister-McDonald, the film stars up and comer Harrington alongside Thomas Mann (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”), Marin Ireland (“Sneaky Pete”) Ely Henry and Lachlan Buchanan.

– Vision Films has acquired the action thriller “Ultimate Justice” starring internationally acclaimed martial arts legend Mark Dacascos (“Cradle 2 the Grave”, “Iron Chef America”), Matthias Hues (“Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered County,” “Dark Angel”) and Mike Moeller (“Cloud Atlas”).

“Ultimate Justice” follows a team of former elite soldiers, whose friendship was forged in battle. They are drawn back into action when the family of one of their own is threatened. Shot on location in Goeppingen, Germany, “Ultimate Justice” was written by Marco Theiss and directed by Martin Christopher Bode.

