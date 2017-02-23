Film Festival Roundup: Sun Valley Announces 2017 Lineup, Oxford Unveils Winners and More

Keep up with the always-hopping film festival world with our weekly Film Festival Roundup.

Lineup Announcements

– The 2017 Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF), presented by Zions Bank, has announced its film line-up for the weekend of March 15 – 19. Now in its sixth year, SVFF offers five days of 30 feature film screenings, including 5 world premieres and featuring 16 documentaries and 14 narrative features.

The festival will open with the World Premiere documentary “Blood Road” starring Sun Valley local Rebecca Rusch on March 15 and close with the documentary “Big Sonia” on March 19. Additional film highlights include “The Hero,” starring Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter and Nick Offerman, “Custody” with Viola Davis, Hayden Panettiere, Ellen Burstyn and Tony Shalhoub, and “Dina,” winner of the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at Sundance. The film slate can also be viewed here.

– Suncoast Credit Union Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF) has announced its official program selection for its 11th year anniversary in Tampa, Florida. The 11th annual festival will be held March 2 – March 9 at the Tampa Theater and AMC Centro Ybor. The festival will host the World Premiere for Academy Award winner J. K. Simmons’ “All Nighter,” directed by Gavin Wiesen.

For more information on all the films to be screened and industry events, please check out the fest’s official website.

– The Underexposed Film Festival yc was established in 2012 by the Arts Council of York County, a nonprofit organization, as an international, independent, short film festival. From its origination, the festival has been successful in its efforts to showcase the finest in indie filmmaking from across the globe.

Running March 1 – 4, the 2017 Underexposed Film Festival yc welcomes filmmakers and movie lovers to Winthrop University in Old Town Rock Hill, SC. The festival has now announced their official lineup, which you can check out at their official site right here.

– KINO! 2017, taking place in New York City March 31 – April 6, will continue to showcase the vast diversity within contemporary German cinema with a range of fresh and exciting new films. This year’s edition was programmed by New York professionals such as sales agent Meghan Wurtz, journalist Karl Rozemeyer and festival consultant Marian Masone who have selected a wide cross-section of high quality, remarkable films. Check out more information at their official site.

Submissions and Calls for Entry

– In honor of its twenty-fifth anniversary, the Hamptons International Film Festival is offering 25 free submissions in celebration of its 25th anniversary. In order to be eligible, you must be one of the first 25 applicants to email info@hamptonsfilmfest.org for your chance to win a free submission.

Awards and Honors

– The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) celebrated its Closing Night on February 15 with the announcement of its first-ever Jury Prizes, which were deliberated by an esteemed panel of filmmakers, journalists and experts. In addition, the festival revealed its annual Audience Award winners, which are set for a day of encore screenings in March.

“Fanny’s Journey,” the story of a brave, resourceful young girl who leads a small band of orphans through Nazi-occupied France, won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature, while “The Freedom to Marry,” a thrilling and inspiring insiders’ look at the greatest civil rights movement of today, nabbed Best Documentary Feature. Winning the Audience Award for Best Short Film is “Joe’s Violin,” the story of how a musical instrument unites a Holocaust survivor and a Bronx schoolgirl.

– The Zanzibar International Film Festival is excited to announce a new special jury award category open specifically to women documentary filmmakers from Africa. The Adiaha Award for Best African Female Documentary Filmmaker will be offered for the first time at the 20th edition of ZIFF, taking place from July 8 – 16.

Adiaha means first daughter in the Ibibio language of Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria, not only will the winner be the 1st daughter of African Documentary Filmmaking, but she will also go home with USD2000 cash, a prestigious Adiaha Statue, and a certificate of award.

– On Sunday night at Graumans Chinese Theater, the LA Italia Festival awarded “Lion” with their Best Film of the Year honor, Mel Gibson with Best Director and “La La Land” with Best Music.

Sylvester Stallone presented the award to his buddy Mel Gibson. Mel Gibson praised Stallone and said he used Sly for all of his business and Sloane being his consigliere. The award for “Lion” was received by Sunny Pawar, the brilliant young star of the film.

– The 2017 Oxford Film Festival celebrated the best of the fest with an awards brunch on Saturday, February 18, highlighted by the announcement of Hoka awards for Ian MacAllister-McDonald’s “Some Freaks” for Best Narrative Feature, Andrea Kalin’s “First Lady of the Revolution” for Best Documentary Feature, Julie Sokolow’s “Woman on Fire” for Best LGBTQ Feature, and the presentation of the Lisa Blount Memorial Acting Award to Victoria Negri for her performance in “Gold Star.”

Special Offers

– The New York International Children’s Film Festival opens this week, and in celebration, they are highlighting the best films for new audience members, billed as “a perfect introduction to all the fest has to offer. Bring a group of six or more to any of their designated screenings on Opening Weekend and get $6 off each ticket. For the complete lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.

