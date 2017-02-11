Watch: Stanley Tucci, Armie Hammer, Geoffrey Rush and More Attend ‘Final Portrait’ Live Berlinale Press Conference

The film is screening out of competition at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.

Starting today at 8:10AM ET/5:10AM PT, you can watch a live stream of the Berlinale press conference featuring the cast and crew of “Final Portrait.” Filmmaker Stanley Tucci is expected to attend the conference, as well as cast members including Armie Hammer, Geoffrey Rush and Clémence Poésy.

Tucci’s latest venture behind the camera follows a decidedly offbeat story related to the waning days of Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti (Rush).

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Alberto Giacometti is the one who decides when it is time for work, drink, doubt, destruction, flirtation or laughter in his studio. An established artist whose works fetch record prices, he hides his earnings in his studio. This is just one of the causes of many an argument with his wife Annette, another being the fact that his mistress Caroline receives all his attention. His brother Diego, also an artist, is all too familiar with his idiosyncrasies. One day, Giacometti asks American art critic and biographer James Lord to pose for him. But their sittings, scheduled to take a week, are frequently interrupted by visits to the bistro or long car rides, with no end in sight. Lord postpones his return flight several times. This films peers into the workshop and personality of this famous Swiss painter and sculptor, two years before his death.”

You can find the full list of live stream options for the run of the festival right here, and check out the live stream for today’s press conference below.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from January 9 – 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

