‘Five Came Back’ Trailer: Netflix and Steven Spielberg Reveal The True Story of WWII Filmmakers Who Served With Cameras

The documentary series reveals what happened when John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra, and George Stevens went to war during World War II.

As creators today find themselves questioning just what impact their work can genuinely have on the world, Netflix reaches to the past for an example of great filmmakers who risked their lives to make a difference. “Five Came Back,” a three-part documentary series set to premiere March 31, spotlights the legendary directors of 1940s Hollywood who went to the front lines of World War II to document what they saw.

READ MORE: Steven Spielberg’s Strange History With ‘Cruising’

Helping to tell the wartime stories of John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra, and George Stevens are some modern-day legends. Spotlighted in the trailer below are interviews with Steven Spielberg, Paul Greengrass, Guillermo del Toro, Lawrence Kasdan and Francis Ford Coppola. Meryl Streep steps in to narrate.

Written by Mark Harris (adapted from his book) and directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the series digs into the legacy of documentary work created during the war; per the official release, “Bouzereau and his team gathered over 100 hours of archival and newsreel footage; watched over 40 documentaries and training films directed and produced by the five directors during the war; and studied 50 studio films and over 30 hours of outtakes and raw footage from their war films.”

In addition to the series, Netflix will present 13 of the documentaries featured in “Five Came Back” on their own, including Ford’s “The Battle of Midway,” Stevens’ “Nazi Concentration Camps,” and Stuart Heisler’s “The Negro Soldier.”

“Five Came Back” premieres March 31 on Netflix. Check out the trailer and official poster below.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.