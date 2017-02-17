‘Frantz’ Exclusive Trailer and Poster: François Ozon Returns With a Lush Post-WWI Romance

The drama opens in New York and Los Angeles in March, followed by a national rollout.

François Ozon’s post-World War I drama, “Frantz,” opens in New York and Los Angeles next month. Watch the exclusive trailer and check out the poster below.

The story is set right after World War I in the small German town of Quedlingburg. As she mourns the death of her fiancé, Frantz, who died in the battlefield, Anna (Paula Beer) finds a Frenchman, Adrien (Pierre Niney), leaving flowers on his grave. Adrien tells her he’s an old friend of Frantz’s from Paris, but neither Anna nor Frantz’s parents remember ever hearing about him.

After accepting him into her life, Anna and Adrien end up developing feelings for each other. But Adrien has a secret and cannot find the way to tell her the truth.

“Frantz” premiered at the 2016 Venice Film Festival. It will next screen at New York City’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema screening series, honoring new contemporary French films.

It opens in New York on March 15, and in Los Angeles on March 24, followed by a national rollout. Watch the exclusive trailer below.

And check out the official poster below.

