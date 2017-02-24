Fred Armisen and Jenna Fischer Star in Old 97’s’ Satirical Video for ‘Good With God’ — Watch

The alt-country band has just released their new album, "Graveyard Whistling."

To celebrate their newest album “Graveyard Whistling,” Old 97’s have shared a satirical video for the song “Good With God,” which features two very special guests: comedian Fred Armisen and “The Office” actress Jenna Fischer.

Fisher plays the very serious and impatient host of the fictional program “An Hour and 60 Minutes,” while Armisen comes in to substitute for the band’s drummer, Philip Peeples, who could not make it to the taping. Armisen keeps interrupting the interview with his unwelcome comments and even takes a phone call in the middle, prompting Fisher to scold him. Afterwards, the alt-country band goes on to perform “Good With God,” with Armisen actually playing the drums. The video was directed by Lee Kirk.

As reported by Pitchfork, lead singer Rhett Miller explained, “Lee Kirk and his team had written a great script and arranged for what would have been a very cool video when we discovered at the last minute that our drummer would not be able to take part in the filming. Thank god that Fred Armisen is a world-class drummer in addition to being literally the funniest man on the planet. What we wound up with was unexpected and amazing. This video could have been an hour long given all of the hilarious improv that Jenna and Fred did.” Watch the funny video below.

