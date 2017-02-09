‘From Nowhere’ Exclusive Clip: 3 Undocumented Students Battle the Fear of Deportation — Watch

The very timely SXSW award winner hits theaters next week.

After it bowed at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival, director Matthew Newton’s (“Three Blind Mice”) latest feature “From Nowhere” took home the Audience Award in the Narrative Spotlight section, and now the festival winner is due for its theatrical release.

The film will arrive in theaters on February 17 in both New York City (at the Village East) and in Los Angeles (at the Laemmle Music Hall). Its timing couldn’t be more appropriate, as the film reflects the fear of deportation that many people now have regarding the stance our current administration has on immigration.

READ MORE: Jose Antonio Vargas on Using His Own Immigration Story For ‘Documented’

Set in The Bronx, the film centers around 3 undocumented teenagers on the brink of their high school graduation. Desperately wanting to live a life similar to their American classmates, Moussa (J. Mallory McCree), an African Muslim; Sophie (Octavia Chavez-Richmond), a troubled teen from the Dominican Republic; and Alyssa (Raquel Castro) a straight-A student from Peru, endure each day with the threat of their secret being discovered.

READ MORE: Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban: How Filmmakers Around the World Are Impacted and Speaking Out

In our new exclusive clip from the film, Moussa’s mother explains the hardships of coming to a new country with the expectations of a better life, only to see her children’s opportunities be infringed upon. She places the blame on herself for having moved her family from their home for a man. Is she in the wrong?

Take a look below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.