‘Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon Joins ‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ in a ‘Roguish’ Role

Maybe Iwan Rheon will get his chance at the crown after all.

The Welsh actor, best known for playing the sadistic bastard Ramsay Bolton on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” has been cast in “Marvel’s Inhumans” for ABC. He’ll play the ambitious, clever and charming Maximus, who covets his brother Black Bolt’s crown in Attilan.

Different from the Marvel’s universe’s mutants, the Inhumans are a race of superhumans who first developed unique powers in ancient times thanks to some genetic tinkering. They have a society of their own that has thrived in seclusion from the rest of humanity. Their culture follows a caste system and includes a Royal Family, of which Maximus and Black Bolt are members.

“Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring this character to life,” said Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel TV and executive producer, in a statement on Tuesday.

Executive producer and showrunner Scott Buck added, “Maximus is a complex character. Likable, charming, tragic and villainous all in the same moment.”

“Inhumans” will premiere a version of the first two episodes in IMAX theaters for two weeks in September before the show moves to its network home on ABC.

