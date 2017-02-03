Geoffrey Rush Plays Lady Gaga on the Violin in ‘Genius’ Promo, New Series From Brian Grazer & Ron Howard — Watch

Catch the first glimpse of Rush as Albert Einstein in a new Super Bowl spot for National Geographic's anthology scripted series, "Genius."

In perhaps the most obvious but brilliant casting choice ever, Geoffrey Rush (“The King’s Speech”) will play Albert Einstein in “Genius,” a new series executive-produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for the National Geographic Channel, which will announce its release date during a just-released Super Bowl spot.

The 45-second teaser is the channel’s first ever standalone Super Bowl spot, and will air directly following Lady Gaga’s performance. It features Rush as Einstein playing “Bad Romance” on the violin, one of her most popular songs. The final seconds of the promo show Rush at his most priceless: Tongue sticking out in imitation of Arthur Sasse’s iconic portrait of the physicist. The likeness is uncanny.

“Genius” charts how Albert Einstein, an imaginative, rebellious patent clerk who struggled to land an academic post in his early years, went on to become the greatest scientific mind of the 20th century, all while juggling volatile, passionate and complex personal relationships. Ron Howard makes his prime-time television drama directorial debut with the series premiere episode, airing April 25. The series also stars Emily Watson (“Theory of Everything”) as Elsa Einstein and Johnny Flynn (“Clouds of Sils Maria”) as younger Einstein.

A consummate violinist, Einstein often played the instrument as a brainstorming technique. The song choice hints at Einstein’s turbulent personal life, which “Genius” will dramatize.

Check out the spot below:

