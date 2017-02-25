George Clooney Slams Donald Trump in Clever César Awards Acceptance Speech — Watch

Jean Dujardin helped to "translate" his friend's speech, and there was plenty of shade along the way.

George Clooney has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, and while receiving a Honorary César at the Feb. 24 César Awards he delivered a loud and clear (and often hilarious) takedown of American politics. Aided by the witty “translations” of his friend Jean Dujardin, Clooney was able to satirize in a way that definitely spoke to the room.

READ MORE: George Clooney: Donald Trump and Steve Bannon Are the Real Hollywood Elites

One pointed example: Clooney said, “Over the course of my career, I’ve had the great fortune of working with some incredible filmmakers who have protected me and inspired me and taught me what an honor it is to work in film.” Meanwhile, Dujardin’s translation was, “Donald Trump is a danger for the world, and I will do everything to oppose the fear and hate that has settled in.”

Clooney was being honored for his “dazzling talent as an actor, director, scriptwriter and producer — and above all, his artistic and spiritual generosity.” Other Hollywood heavyweights that have won the Honorary César include Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Costner.

Watch Clooney’s speech below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.