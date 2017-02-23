George Clooney: Donald Trump and Steve Bannon Are the Real Hollywood Elites

You might even call them money monsters.

If you’ve ever heard the term “Hollywood elite” used as an insult, it likely came from a Republican politician. George Clooney takes issue with that characterization in a new Canal+ interview, noting that Donald Trump and his advisor Steve Bannon fit the term as well as anyone. “Donald Trump has 22 acting credits,” the actor says. “He collects $120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist.”

READ MORE: Stephen K. Bannon’s Indie Film Career Contradicts His Alt-Right Vision

Trump has made a number of cameos in movies and television shows dating back decades, increasing his profile further with “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice.” Bannon, meanwhile, has produced a number of films of his own — and unsuccessfully tried to make several more. “Steve Bannon is a failed film writer,” Clooney says of former Breitbart editor, whose unrealized projects include a Shakespearean rap movie about the L.A. riots.

READ MORE: Will Donald Trump Watch the Oscars for a ‘Meryl Streep Kind of Moment?’ Sean Spicer Says No

Clooney — who, unlike Trump, has received an Emmy Award — most recently appeared in “Money Monster.” Watch the full interview here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.