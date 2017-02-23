You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
George Clooney: Donald Trump and Steve Bannon Are the Real Hollywood Elites

If you’ve ever heard the term “Hollywood elite” used as an insult, it likely came from a Republican politician. George Clooney takes issue with that characterization in a new Canal+ interview, noting that Donald Trump and his advisor Steve Bannon fit the term as well as anyone. “Donald Trump has 22 acting credits,” the actor says. “He collects $120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist.”

Trump has made a number of cameos in movies and television shows dating back decades, increasing his profile further with “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice.” Bannon, meanwhile, has produced a number of films of his own — and unsuccessfully tried to make several more. “Steve Bannon is a failed film writer,” Clooney says of former Breitbart editor, whose unrealized projects include a Shakespearean rap movie about the L.A. riots.

Clooney — who, unlike Trump, has received an Emmy Award — most recently appeared in “Money Monster.” Watch the full interview here.

