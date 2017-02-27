‘Get Out’: Jordan Peele Explains the Ending in Spoiler-Heavy Interview — Watch

Peele's horror comedy dominated the box office this weekend.

In its first weekend opening, “Get Out” dominated the box office, grossing $30.5 million. The horror comedy also opened to mainly positive reviews. And for those who have not seen the film yet, director Jordan Peele is giving some major spoilers.

In a recent interview with ScreenJunkies News, Peele offered details about his feature directorial debut, which follows the story of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man who has been dating a white girl, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams), for five months. When Rose takes Chris to meet her parents (played by Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford) —who seem totally normal at first— it isn’t long before Chris starts to get really creeped out by everything happening at the Armitage estate. But in the middle of it all, Chris also wonders if these things are really happening or everything is simply a product of his own paranoia.

