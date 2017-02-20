Jordan Peele’s Second Act: How the ‘Key & Peele’ Comedy Star Became a Bonafide Horror Director With ‘Get Out’

"Key & Peele" was a hit, but sketch comedy favorite Jordan Peele's real ambition was to make a genre movie. Here's how he pulled it off.

In the middle of shooting the two final season of the hit Comedy Central show “Key & Peele” back to back in 2015, Jordan Peele was writing a horror movie. For years, Peele had dabbled with different creative projects, but mostly stayed within the familiar arena of jokes. The 37-year-old biracial New York native went to private school on the Upper West Side, performed improv around the world and had navigated the entertainment business as both a struggling performer and a recognizable face. This was new terrain.

His sketch comedy show, in which Peele and Keegan-Michael Key skewered modern racial issues with boisterous caricatures of virtually every extreme in American society, doesn’t immediately suggest the sensibilities of a genre director. However, Peele’s specific project wasn’t as big a shift as it looked.

In “Get Out,” a black man named Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) follows his new white girlfriend (Alison Williams) to her well-heeled liberal parents’ house, only to discover that they’re part of a bizarre scam to brainwash young black men and force them into servitude. Blending a ludicrous conceit with genuine insight into the subtler challenges of America’s color lines, “Get Out” could have easily become fodder for a “Key & Peele” sketch. But while Peele had never written or directed a movie before, he soon realized that no one else would be able to bring it to fruition.

A few months earlier, Peele had signed a deal with production company QC Entertainment’s Sean McKittrick to write the script. Peele called McKittrick before finishing the first draft. “It was a surprise to me even to get paid to write this,” Peele recalled. “Then the switch flipped for me. This is what I love to do, what I’m meant to do.” He had to direct it.

A Call to Arms

In addition to maintaining a careful balance between satire and scares, “Get Out” amplifies what it means to feel out of place in a roomful of white people. “You kind of have to know what it’s like to be a black man in a world you’re being viewed as black before you’re being viewed as human,” Peele said. “For me, that’s a very personal sort of experience.”

McKittrick talked it over with co-president Ted Hamm. Clearly, the material would benefit from a black director. And how many black horror directors could they name? Peele, a lifelong horror fan, had grown familiar with the filmmaking process by producing the sketches on his show, and he knew the material in more ways than one.

“We couldn’t think of anyone else on the planet who could direct it,” McKittrick said. “It was such a fresh, original voice. Who better to direct it than the person who created that voice?” They hired him to oversee the project before even reading the first draft, which turned out to be a wise gamble: The movie, co-produced on a sensible scale by horror factory Blumhouse (“The Purge”), energized audiences at the Sundance Film Festival in January and instantly validated Peele’s ambitions.

A new filmmaking career was born, and it promised to give the horror genre renewed insight into scary times. Peele, who harbored filmmaking aspirations in his teen years before going the comedy route, has found a new calling. “I thought maybe the dream had passed,” he said. “This was a call to arms.”

Sketch Prep

“Get Out” asks questions not typically found in the average American horror movie, but Peele is hardly an average American horror director. The bountiful sketches on “Key & Peele” showcase the riotous sensibilities of keen social critics with the chameloenesque abilities to morph into the targets of their criticism. At one moment, Peele could embody “Meegan,” the whiny, privileged teen who annoyed and offended anyone within shouting distance; at another, he was doing a spot-on Barack Obama impersonation. (Peele famously auditioned for the gig on “Saturday Night Live” shortly after the former president’s election; when he didn’t get the part, he pitched a new show with his former MADtv collaborator Key.)

“The aesthetic of the show was always kind of like we were shooting short films,” Key told me. “Jordan’s such a tactical guy. He said, ‘If we’re smart, we’ll play all these different type of characters in these tiny movies. We can play badasses, crazy people and flamboyant people, so that every season of our show is an audition tape.’ When I heard he was making a horror movie, it was no a surprise to me.”

The pair flexed their screenwriting muscles in the studio arena last year with “Keanu,” the zany buddy comedy helmed by regular “Key & Peele” director Peter Atencio. While much about the movie successfully translated the racially-tinged punchlines of the show into a big screen romp, that same humor struggled on the national stage, and the movie grossed a mere $20.5 million dollars in wide release.

“Get Out” provides a subtler vessel for Peele’s sensibilities, smuggling them into a creepy narrative that earns its widely-circulated description of “The Stepford Wives” meets “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” Peele speaks emphatically about socially-conscious thrillers such as Wes Craven’s “The People Under the Stairs” and “Rosemary’s Baby,” both of which are currently screening at Brooklyn’s BAMcinematek as part of a series he curated for his movie’s release.

But he’s also up to speed with newer examples, waxing poetic on “It Follows,” “The Babadook” and the grisly French thriller “Martyrs” with the enthusiasm of a diehard fan who did his homework. While it proves an audacious assault on the subtle racism of affluent white liberal elites, “Get Out” also has the polish of a movie that fits right into the tradition it leans on to make its point.

“You boil down your influences to a soup and it all informs you,” Peele said. “So once I knew what this movie was about, it was just about delivering on that.” For years, Peele had kept his passion for psychological horror among friends. Key got an earful. When he was acting in the 2013 horror satire “Hell Baby,” he recommended that McKittrick, a producer on the project, meet with Peele. “You gotta sit down with Jordan,” Key told him. “He’s obsessed.” When McKittrick met with Peele, “I just freaked out over the idea,” McKittrick recalled. “I’d never seen this film before. To hear him pitch the story and know that this brilliant satire would always lie underneath the classic horror structure — there was no question in my mind about it.”

Viewers well-versed in “Key & Peele” may not realize it, but off-camera, Peele actually has the restrained temperament of a serious director — and the awkward, sensitive demeanor of an artist lost in thought. Key recalled that his partner would often dig into the dynamics of their sketches with a measured approach. “I would watch him solve problems on set and I just knew he was going to be a director,” Key said. “He’d be scratching his head, playing with his beard. I’d watch the cogs turning in his brain and think, ‘He’s directing right now.'”

Regular Targets

At its core, “Key & Peele” uses genre to skewer American culture. In “Flicker,” the pair play coworkers who keep pranking each other beyond the grave, and the ubiquitous absurdity unfolds with classical suspense tropes. “Mexican Standoff” shows their proficiency with the action genre. “Family Matters” anticipates the premise of “Get Out” by pitting Peele as Regionald VelJohnson against Key as a brainwashed network executive in a battle over whether Steve Urkel deserves to hog the sitcom spotlight; the bit ends with Key putting a gun to his head, at the behest of a mind-controlling Jaleel White.

In other installments, the pair have fought zombies and aliens, reimagined Obama’s hard-partying college days, and explored the challenges of explaining gay marriage to conservative-minded relatives. Joke by joke, “Key & Peele” constructed a scathing template for exploring modern times, and “Get Out” fits right into it. “Tonally, the movie walks a razor’s edge,” Peele said. “Every scene really depends on the scene before it have really clear intentions.”

Still, directing a movie brings an expanded arena of technical challenges that Peele had never faced before. So he did his homework, reaching out to directors whose work he had admired to pick their brains. One of them was Edgar Wright, whose wry alien invasion comedy “World’s End” was among Peele’s recent favorites. He peppered the director with questions about the movie’s big fight scene, in which the main cast battle five android teenagers in the confines of a bathroom. Wright gave him the basics on storyboards, animatics and stunts, but Peele later came back asking for more details, and in the process bonded with the director. “I think what he actually said was, ‘Elaborate, motherfucker,'” Wright said. “I didn’t know until we became friends how big a horror fan he was. We found quick ground over being horror geeks. Straight genre films that deal with race are few and far between, so the thought of him making his debut was exciting.” For Peele, “the big fear as a director is that you’ll get in there and not be ready for something.”

In the process of polishing the script, Peele mentioned the project in an interview with Playboy. “It deals with a protagonist I don’t see in horror movies,” he said. That caught the eye of Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, whose tight-knit operation excelled at finding unorthodox material such “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity” to shake up genre expectations (but had yet to hire any African American filmmakers). Blum reached out. “I loved that it was about more than scares,” he told me, adding that he had no issue with Peele’s lack of experience behidn the camera.”I’d take a comedy director over an action director or any other genre, because they know the timing of a joke and the timing of a scare can have the same intention.” It’s a point that Peele and his collaborators have continually made while promoting the movie, and “Get Out” illustrates it with unmistakable effectiveness.

At one point late in the story, Chris finds himself face-to-face with a well-spoken art collector eager to treat Chris as his new pet. In extreme closeup, Chris asks, “Why us? Why…black people?” It’s a frightening inquiry that exists outside of the ludicrous context. The answer comes with an eerie ambivalence at the heart of the movie’s coy outlook, which suggests that even an educated, enlightened white America harbors deep-seated biases that contribute to our national identity crisis.

Conceived in the Obama era, “Get Out” hits theaters with even greater resonance now. “This movie was intended to call out racism in what many people were calling a post-racial era,” Peele said. “People didn’t want to talk about race. Now, it’s an undeniable part of the discussion again.”

A Tricky Balance

In the writing process, Peele was clear about the subjects of his satire. “It had to walk that line of racial commentary that didn’t demonize anybody,” McKittrick said. “That’s why we didn’t make the family stereotypical — Southern, white, bigoted racists. It was very important to Jordan that he get beneath the surface of how racism exists today.” The changing climate informed their production, including a chilling opening sequence that has undercurrents of the Trayvon Martin shooting, and a recurring line in which one white character grandly proclaims that he “would’ve voted for Obama for a third time.”

Audiences turn to entertainment as a recluse from the problems with the world, but “Get Out” manages to turn those problems into a foundation for its eagerness to entertain. Not since the black survivor of a zombie attack took a bullet to the head from paranoid cops at the end of “Night of the Living Dead” has a genre movie taken such a blatant approach to race relations in America. Yet “Get Out” delivers its commentary on the wings of well-timed jump scares, eerie dream sequences and unnerving monologues delivered by people with dubious intentions. That balance was essential to the filmmaking process. “My message to Jordan was just to make the film fun and scary,” Blum said. “Worry about the message second. You want people to see it.” But, he added, “it would be pretty hard to do any version of that movie without the message coming through.”

If Peele gets his way, it won’t be the last one, either. The comedian-turned-filmmaker said he had “at least four other films I want to make in the social-realist category” (although none of them will be a sequel to “Get Out”). A lot of his earlier projects developed with Key have been moved to the backburner, including a project with Judd Apatow and a feature-length adaptation of their “Substitute Teacher” sketch.

Peele has found his second act at a critical moment of artistic renaissance for mainstream African American storytelling, from “Moonlight” to “Atlanta.” “I feel very fortunate to be making art at this time where you see very elevated work by African American creators being given platforms,” he said. “Now that the black experience isn’t viewed as box office death, people are catching up to untapped auteurs.”

Which is not to say that he wants to be pigeonholed by one subject. “My next movie won’t be about race,” he said. “I can tell you that. I’m working on identifying these social demons. Each of my movies will deal with another one.” McKittrick is waiting by the phone. “Let’s put it this way,” he said. “We will do anything Jordan wants to do.”