‘Ghost Hunting’ Exclusive Clip: Berlinale Documentary Explores Pain of Political Prisoners By Recreating Their Experiences

30 years ago, Palestinian filmmaker Raed Andoni was once imprisoned in Moskobiya interrogation centre in Jerusalem. Now in his new documentary “Ghost Hunting,” he comes to terms with that memory by addressing his fears head on with the help of former prisoners. In the new film, he invites a group of survivors from the same system to help recreate their experiences. Andoni and the rest of the ex-prisoners rebuild their prison cells and re-enact their interrogations from memory, all the while confronting their deepest fears and starting the path towards healing. Watch an exclusive clip from the film ahead of its premiere at Berlinale below.

Andoini previously directed the 2005 documentary short “Improvisation,” which follows three young brothers who have a passion for the playing the Oud instrument. He also directed the feature-length documentary “Fix Me,” which screened at Sundance and Cannes in 2010, an exploration of the individual memories of Palestinians whose lives have been shaped by politics. Andoini has also formed two production companies: Dar Films in Palestine, and Les Films De Zayna in Paris.

“Ghost Hunting” will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. at CineStar 7. It will also screen on Monday, February 13; Tuesday, February 14; and Friday, February 17. For more information, visit the official Berlinale website.

