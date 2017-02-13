‘Ghost in the Shell’ New Trailer: Scarlett Johansson Confronts the Villain Kuze

Paramount is releasing the film in theaters on March 31, 2017.

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for “Ghost in the Shell” revealing all kinds of new details about Scarlett Johansson’s Major. A special ops human-cyborg, Major leads the elite task force known as Section 9 in their mission of stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. However, a crucial twist reveals that criminals might not be Major’s only enemies.

READ MORE: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ New Teaser: Scarlett Johansson Emerges Out of Thin Air to Fight Crime

Though Major was close to death when she was saved and turned into a cyborg, the villain Kuze (Michael Pitt) reveals that the whole truth about her past has been kept a secret.

“They created me, but they cannot control me,” Major says in the trailer. Previous teasers were heavy of action sequences without revealing much in the way of storyline. The action-thriller is based on Masamune Shirow’s manga series of the same name.

“Ghost in the Shell” has been pushing forward with an aggressive marketing campaign since a controversy erupted over Johansson being cast in the lead role last April. Fans accused the filmmakers of contributing further to Hollywood’s pattern of whitewashing.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson Gives In-Depth ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Interview: Her Casting, The Vision and More

“Ghost in the Shell” is being directed by Rupert Sanders, who previously directed “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Paramount is releasing the film in theaters on March 31, 2017. Check out the latest trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.