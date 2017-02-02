‘Ghost in the Shell’ Super Bowl Trailer: Scarlett Johansson Kicks Ass and Fights Evil as The Major

Based on Masamune Shirow’s manga series, the film arrives in theaters on March 31.

Despite the whitewashing controversy that surrounded Paramount Pictures’ “Ghost in the Shell,” the first trailer, released in November, received a generally positive response. Now, a new teaser of the Scarlett Johansson-starring action film has been unveiled days before Super Bowl LI, and it’s just as badass as the previous offering. The 30-second spot tells less about the story than the trailer did, but employs plenty of action and stunning visuals to pique audience interest.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, the movie is an adaptation the classic Japanese manga series and follows Johansson as Major, a special ops human-cyborg who leads an elite task force known as Section 9. When the counter-terrorist organization is faced with an enemy whose mission is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology, Major is devoted to ending all dangerous criminals and extremists.

READ MORE: ‘Ghost In The Shell’ Trailer: Scarlett Johansson Looks To Silence The Controversy With Badass New Footage

While fans of Masamune Shirow’s anime series may be uncertain of what to expect, Mamoru Oshii, the Japanese director behind the original anime version, is a supporter of the upcoming sci-fi film. The helmer previously said in a featurette that Johansson has “gone above and beyond” his expectations for the role and that this will be “the most gorgeous film in the series so far.”

“Ghost In The Shell” arrives in theaters on March 31. Watch the new trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here