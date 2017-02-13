‘Ghost of New Orleans’ Clip: Josh Lucas and Terrence Howard Encounter the Supernatural in NOLA-Based Thriller

With bonus bar-set wooing.

“Ghost of New Orleans,” written by Gerald DiPego and Justin DiPego, offers up a New Orleans-set thriller with a supernatural twist. Directed by Predrag Antonijevic (“Savior”), the film stars Josh Lucas, Terrence Howard, Lake Bell, Sharon Leal and Cary Elwes.

As the film’s official synopsis states, the film follows “a disgraced detective (Josh Lucas) [who] has a supernatural encounter which leads him to investigate the murder of a beautiful cellist (Lake Bell) that unlocks the truth behind her mysterious death.” Creepy.

In our exclusive clip, witness the mysterious allure of Drag Hammerman (Howard) as he playfully woos Molly (Deborah Ann Woll), a waitress at a bar with aspirations for greater things (perhaps even of the supernatural variety).

Check it out below.

“Ghost of New Orleans” is set to release in theaters, along with a video on demand and Digital HD release, on February 17.

