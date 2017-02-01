‘Girls Trip’ Trailer: Four Lifelong Friends Make a Pilgrimage to the Essence Music Festival

The film stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish.

Since 1994, New Orleans has hosted the Essence Music Festival, the largest event celebrating African-American culture and music in the United States, featuring prominent artists and entertainers every year. The new film “Girls Trip” prominently features the Essence Festival as a destination spot and a symbol of unity. The film follows four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans to explore their respective wild sides and also rekindle their friendships. It stars Queen Latifah (“Chicago”), Jada Pinkett Smith (“Magic Mike XXL”), Regina Hall (“Scary Movie”) and Tiffany Haddish (“Keanu”). Watch a sneak peak trailer for the film below.

READ MORE: Review: ‘The Best Man Holiday’ Is Overlong & Overstuffed But Features A Whacked Out Terrence Howard Performance

The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, cousin of filmmaker Spike Lee. He previously directed the 1999 film “The Best Man” as well as its sequel “The Best Man Holiday.” He also directed the Eddie Griffin vehicle “Undercover Brother,” the 70s roller skater film “Roll Bounce,” “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins,” “Soul Men,” both Bernie Mac and Isaac Hayes’ last film, “Scary Movie 5” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” Lee was set to make a third film in the “Best Man” series, but Universal has put the film on hold indefinitely.

READ MORE: ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’ Cast Star in New PSAs

“Girls Trip” will be released in theaters nationwide on July 21, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.