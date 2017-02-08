‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 3 Sets Netflix Release Date in Buzzy New Teaser

There's electricity in the air — and nightstands — for "Grace and Frankie's" return to Netflix.

New episodes of “Grace and Frankie” are on the way — and arriving soon! Netflix has set March 24 as the Season 3 release date, announcing the timing in a new video you can watch below.

“Grace and Frankie” tracks the lives of two women who were friends by marriage only, who later became besties when both their husbands came out of the closet. Season 2 ended with a few serious scenes — and a badass walk-out by stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — but the show is a deft blend of comedy and drama, emphasizing the multifaceted talents of a cast that also includes Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, and June Diane Raphael.

READ MORE: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Want To Release More Than One Season of ‘Grace and Frankie’ a Year

Though March 24 is more than a month earlier than the Season 2 debut, stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have made it clear they want even faster turnarounds between seasons. In interview with IndieWire, both actresses cited a desire to produce more episodes, more often. Fonda has even talked to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos about shortening the window between releases.

For now, fans will have to be content with fresh content arriving in just over a month. Who knows? Maybe they can get Season 4 out by the end of the year.

“Grace and Frankie” Season 3 premieres March 24. Watch the first teaser trailer below.

