‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Sweded Trailer: Watch the Homemade Shot-for-Shot Remake

Sweding aficionados Brian Harley and Roque Rodriguez have created a shot-for-shot, low-budget homemade remake of the teaser trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which hits theaters on May 5. Watch the clip below.

For those who are not familiar with the term, sweding is the faithful, shortened remake of a film or trailer, which is usually done by fans who have lots of creativity and a very low budget. In sweded versions of films and trailers, most of the props are made out of cardboard, for example.

The term originates from the 2008 comedy “Be Kind Rewind,” starring Jack Black and Mos Def. They play two incompetent video-store clerks who mistakenly erase the footage from all of the tapes in the shop and then scramble to recreate all the movies and re-shoot every film with their own camera and no budget. Then they claim that the low-budget remakes of the movies are Swedish versions, hence the term “sweding.”

Check out the sweded version of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” below.

