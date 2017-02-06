‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Super Bowl Trailer: Chris Pratt and the Alien Misfits Face Their Biggest Battle Yet

The sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy" hits theaters on May 5.

Disney released its extended “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 ” trailer during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and from the looks of the 60-second spot, the past two and a half years have been well worth the wait. Director James Gunn co-wrote the script for the sequel, which he also did for the 2014 film that took in $333 million domestically and $773 million worldwide.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” sees the team from the first film continue their misadventures in space as they try to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. The film is based on the Marvel comic book by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning and hits theaters on May 5. Stan Lee also received a co-writing credit for the characters.

The trailer features the song “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac and introduces all the main characters: Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Yondu (Michael Rooker), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan) Baby Groot (Vin Diesel, voice) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper, voice).

