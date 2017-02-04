‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ Villain Pale Man Loves America’s ‘Institutional Evil,’ Guillermo Del Toro Says

"These are Pale Man times," the filmmaker tweets.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” was released in 2006, yet one of its characters is more relevant that ever, according to the filmmaker.

In a tweet, the writer and director of the fantasy movie wrote the the film’s villain, the Pale Man, a humanoid monster who has an appetite for small defenseless children, is “thriving now” and “feeding on the helpless. (A message that could represent the current political state.)

“The Pale Man represents all institutional evil feeding on the helpless. It’s not accidental that he is a) Pale b) a Man. He’s thriving now,” del Toro wrote, adding, “These are Pale Man times.”

The Pale Man represents all institutional evil feeding on the helpless. It's not accidental that he is a) Pale b) a Man. He's thriving now. pic.twitter.com/t3VXTc2V0F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 2, 2017

READ MORE: ‘Hellboy III’: Guillermo Del Toro Teases Possible Third Film Based on Fan Feedback

There were many who agreed with the filmmaker, as well as those who opposed his tweet. Some replied that he was “insulting all white males,” while others joked with him, bringing up his previous statements about what the Pale Man represented.

“You mentioned that the Pale Man was ultimately inspired by your lose skin, but I’ll take this explanation, Maestro,” one follower commented. “Listen to the original commentary track on every DVD release of the movie. Visually, yes- but I regained the weight!” Del Toro replied.

It’s no secret that the “Hellboy” helmer is anti-Trump and his administration, frequently retweeting news about the President and his latest actions.

In the thread, Del Toro also expressed how he doesn’t dictate or oppress and that “those in power often do.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.